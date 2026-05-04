Why Is AMC Entertainment Stock Surging On Monday?

Netflix Partnership Hits High Gear

The rally follows a Saturday announcement from CEO Adam Aron regarding a landmark deal with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) .

Aron revealed the streaming giant authorized a wide global release for Greta Gerwig's Narnia on Feb. 12.

Crucially for investors, the film will carry a traditional 49-day exclusive theatrical window.

Aron noted on X, "It should not be lost on anyone the significance of Netflix trying a real global release of a major film title."

IMAX and Global Reach

AMC plans to utilize its 225 IMAX auditoriums for prominent advance screenings.

Aron stated that cooperative efforts with Netflix "picked up steam in the back half of 2025, and have been immensely successful."

The company intends to leverage its entire network, including Odeon in Europe, to support the release. "We are in their corner fully. We are and will be all in," Aron added.

AMC Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

AMC is trying to stabilize off its March swing low while still sitting well below its longer-term ceiling, with the stock far under the $4.08 52-week high and above the 93 cents 52-week low. It's trading 1.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.3% above its 100-day SMA.

The moving average structure is split: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a near-term bullish tilt), but the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA.

The 12-month return is down 40.72%.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were up 5.52% at $1.46 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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