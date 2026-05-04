Mirum Pharmaceuticals Rally Reflects Confidence In Late-Stage Liver Disease Assets

PSC is a chronic, progressive, and rare liver disease characterized by inflammation, scarring, and narrowing (strictures) of the bile ducts.

Volixibat Shows Statistically Significant Itch Reduction

The VISTAS Phase 2b study showed a statistically significant reduction in cholestatic pruritus (itching caused by liver diseases), achieving a 2.72 point improvement from baseline and a 1.64 point placebo-adjusted reduction.

Additionally, the rare disease-focused company has scheduled a pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for summer 2026, with full results to be presented at the EASL International Liver Congress on May 30.

AZURE-1 Study Adds Momentum With Strong Antiviral Data

Last week, Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 2b portion of the AZURE-1 study of brelovitug met its primary endpoint for chronic hepatitis delta virus.

At Week 24, treatment with brelovitug demonstrated antiviral activity across both dose groups.

100% of patients in the 300 mg once weekly (QW) arm and 75% of patients in the 900 mg once every four weeks (Q4W) arm achieved virologic response, as compared to 0% in the delayed treatment arm.

MIRM Technical Outlook: Trend, Support And Resistance

The 50-day SMA is at $93.83, and the stock is trading 5.5% above this level, reinforcing the positive momentum. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 53.58, indicating neutral momentum, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time.

Key Resistance : $99.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $99.50 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $84.50 — This level could provide buying interest if tested.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 119.71%, reflecting strong investor interest and potential growth in the long term. This significant gain indicates that the stock has been on a solid upward trajectory, appealing to long-term investors.

MIRM Price Action: Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares were up 13.27% at $109.34 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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