Robinhood Stock Is Climbing Monday: What Investors Need To Know

Robinhood Markets stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are HOOD shares rallying?

What Is Driving Robinhood’s Recent Stock Movement?

A recent analyst note kept attention on Robinhood after first-quarter cryptocurrency revenue fell 47% to $134 million and native-app notional crypto volumes dropped 48% to $24 billion, even as one firm reiterated a $130 price target.

The same commentary argued the weak first-quarter crypto print was already reflected in the stock, while pointing to stabilization in April and a mid-2026 exchange joint venture ("Rothera") with Susquehanna tied to event contracts.

Robinhood's push into event contracts is also colliding with a regulatory line-drawing effort, with the company backing a rule that would bar prediction markets from offering slot machines and roulette.

The move matters for HOOD because it aims to protect "price discovery" products while trimming "entertainment" exposure, as sports accounted for close to 90% of Kalshi's volume in the year ending in February.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For HOOD

Robinhood is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($45.56 to $153.86), which lines up with a longer cooling phase after last year's peak. The stock is trading 2.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.6% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to near-term pressure even as the bigger trend remains heavy.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward sellers still having the upper hand. In everyday terms, MACD being under its signal line usually means upside attempts are losing steam rather than building.

Key Resistance : $85.00 — a level where rebounds have recently had trouble pushing through.

: $85.00 — a level where rebounds have recently had trouble pushing through. Key Support: $63.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.

The 50-day SMA is still below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in February, which is consistent with a longer-term downtrend still in repair mode. HOOD is up 60.35% over the last 12 months, showing the stock can still trend hard when sentiment turns, but it's doing so from well below the longer moving averages.

How Robinhood Markets Operates And Grows

Robinhood is a diversified financial services provider best known for its retail brokerage platform, which historically caters to a young, risk-seeking clientele that trades heavily on margin and in higher-risk asset classes like options, futures, cryptocurrencies and more recently, in prediction markets.

As those customers' financial needs have begun to mature, Robinhood has rolled out more conventional products, from retirement accounts to cash sweep accounts to early advisory efforts (Robinhood Strategies).

With $322 billion in customer assets and 27 million active accounts at year-end 2025, the company has become a meaningful player in U.S. brokerage. That scale matters for the current story because the market is trying to decide whether newer lines like event contracts and subscriptions can offset crypto's volatility when trading activity cools.

Robinhood Markets Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Robinhood Markets, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 16.32) — The stock's recent trend signals lag, even with today's bounce.

: Weak (Score: 16.32) — The stock's recent trend signals lag, even with today's bounce. Value : Weak (Score: 23.43) — The market is pricing in a lot of future upside versus typical peers.

: Weak (Score: 23.43) — The market is pricing in a lot of future upside versus typical peers. Growth: Strong (Score: 93.15) — The company's growth profile remains the main pillar supporting the bull case.

The Verdict: Robinhood Markets,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with weak value and weak momentum. That mix often fits a stock that can move sharply on catalysts, but still needs improving trend strength to sustain rallies.

HOOD Stock Price Movement On Monday

HOOD Stock Price Activity: Robinhood Markets shares were up 5.73% at $77.88 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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