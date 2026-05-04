Microsoft Stock Edges Higher As Analysts Call Q3 Results A 'Clearing Event'

Microsoft stock is holding steady today. What’s the outlook for MSFT shares?

The Copilot Narrative: From Feature To Enterprise Monetization

Microsoft's setup has been shaped by expectations for $4.06 in third-quarter EPS on about $81.36 billion to $81.39 billion in revenue, a bar that kept traders focused on whether Azure could hit its prior 37%-38% constant-currency growth outlook.

Scotiabank reiterated Outperform but cut its price target to $550 from $600, while JPMorgan maintained Overweight with a $550 target and noted Azure is still growing at massive scale even as rivals accelerate faster.

Microsoft Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Microsoft is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range after rebounding off the March low, which points to stabilization rather than a full trend reset. The stock is trading 2.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 2.5% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that leans bullish short-term but still cautious on the intermediate trend.

The moving average structure is improving at the front end, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, which often lines up with buyers defending pullbacks. The longer-term backdrop is still pressured because the death cross from January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains in place, which can keep rallies more "prove it" than "breakout" until longer averages flatten.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which is consistent with momentum rebuilding after the March swing low. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means upside pressure is currently stronger than downside pressure.

Key Resistance : $433.50 — an area where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $433.50 — an area where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $356.50 — a level where buyers previously stepped in near the 52-week low.

How Microsoft Compares to Technology Sector Today

MSFT is outperforming its sector today, up 0.90% versus a 0.67% gain for Technology, a lead of about 0.22 percentage points. That relative strength matters because Technology is currently the top-ranked sector (1 of 11), so MSFT is participating in the day's strongest pocket of the market.

Zooming out, Technology has been in a strong run, up 19.10% over the past 30 days and up 14.65% over the past 90 days. With the sector already extended on those timeframes, traders often watch whether leaders like MSFT can keep making higher swing highs without stalling near resistance.

Microsoft Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths And Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Microsoft, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Microsoft's Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-led profile with weaker momentum right now. If momentum improves while quality stays intact, the setup can look more constructive near the $433.50 resistance zone.

Microsoft Stock Price Action: Current Activity Overview

MSFT Stock Price Activity: Microsoft shares were up 1.45% at $420.47 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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