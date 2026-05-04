What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock Monday?

BlackBerry’s QNX Roadmap

The company has also highlighted Leapmotor’s selection of QNX for its D19 electric SUV, which is slated to enter mass production in April 2026 with over-the-air update capability.

BlackBerry is also leaning into early access via the IGX Thor Developer Kit, positioning “safety-certified” software as a starting point for autonomy in robotics, medical, and industrial deployments.

Profitability Turnaround

Last month, BlackBerry posted its fourth straight profitable quarter, marking its first such streak in about a decade. That gives the turnaround story more weight beyond nostalgia for its keyboard-phone era.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $141.7 million, topping guidance. QNX revenue reached $65.8 million, while Secure Communications revenue came in at $67.3 million.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $4.45. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (April 10)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $4.40) (April 10) RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (April 10)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $4.50) (April 10) Canaccord Genuity: Hold (Maintains Target to $4.60) (December 19, 2025)

Critical Levels To Watch for BB Stock

BlackBerry is pressing the top end of its 52-week range after clearing the prior 52-week high of $5.79, which signals buyers are willing to pay up for trend continuation. The stock is trading 28.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 54.8% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 71.94, which is in overbought territory and often lines up with “hot” price action. RSI at 71.94 shows upside pressure is dominant right now, but it can also mean pullbacks get sharper if momentum cools.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a round-number area where breakouts often get retested.

: $6.00 — a round-number area where breakouts often get retested. Key Support: $4.50 — near the 20-day SMA zone where dip-buyers have recently had an edge.

BlackBerry Benzinga Edge Rankings Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 86.55) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 86.55) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market. Value : Weak (Score: 17.35) — The setup screens as expensive versus typical value factors.

: Weak (Score: 17.35) — The setup screens as expensive versus typical value factors. Growth: Bullish (Score: 97.77) — The profile is skewing toward growth-style characteristics versus peers.

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven, growth-heavy profile with a clear tradeoff on valuation. With Value weak and Momentum/Growth strong, the chart is doing the heavy lifting, but expectations look less forgiving if the trend cools.

BlackBerry Price Action

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were up 8.67% at $5.89 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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