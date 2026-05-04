The Trade Desk Gears Up For Q1 Earnings: Will DramaBox Partnership Fuel A Short-Form Video Breakout?

Adding to the cautious sentiment, investors are also anticipating the company’s first-quarter earnings report this Thursday, after the market closes. Here’s what investors need to know.

Trade Desk stock is trading at depressed levels. What should traders watch with TTD?

What Is The Trade Desk’s New Partnership With DramaBox?

Trade Desk recently launched a partnership with DramaBox, making it the first demand-side platform partner for the vertical short-drama app and giving advertisers access to that inventory globally across omnichannel campaigns (connected TV, mobile, and more). The short-drama format is scaling quickly, with projections calling for a $3 billion market in 2025 and top apps reaching 250 million monthly users.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TTD Stock

Trade Desk is trying to stabilize after a deep drawdown, but the chart still shows a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the intermediate trend. The stock is trading 8.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.9% below its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish near-term but still signals longer-term damage overhead.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving momentum after the bullish cross in July 2025. In everyday terms, MACD sitting above its signal line often means buyers are gaining traction versus the prior downswing.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 56.14%, which is consistent with a market that has been repricing digital ad exposure and growth expectations. It's also far below its 52-week high of $91.45 and closer to the $19.74 low, a setup that often brings "prove it" pressure as rebounds approach prior breakdown areas.

Key Resistance : $28.50 — where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $28.50 — where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $21.00 — where buyers have recently shown up to defend price.

How The Trade Desk Operates In Digital Advertising

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased.

The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising. That's why the DramaBox partnership matters: adding a fast-growing "short drama" inventory source can expand what buyers can access inside the same unified, cross-channel workflow.

The Trade Desk Earnings Preview For May 7

The countdown is on: The Trade Desk is set to report earnings on May 7.

EPS Estimate : 28 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY)

: 28 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $678.78 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY)

: $678.78 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $37.54. Recent analyst moves include:

Wedbush : Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $23.00) (May 4)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Maintains Target to $23.00) (May 4) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 21)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $31.00) (April 21) Wells Fargo: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

The Trade Desk Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile with very weak momentum right now. If the stock can reclaim key resistance zones, the growth backdrop may matter more, but the current scorecard says the trend still needs to prove itself.

TTD Stock Price Activity Update

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were trading at $24.10 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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