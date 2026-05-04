Why SanDisk Stock Is Surging On Monday?

SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) shares are trending higher Monday morning. The move follows a storm of stellar earnings and aggressive price forecast hikes.

Analysts Raise Price Targets

Wall Street is reacting to SanDisk's massive third-quarter beat. Citigroup raised its price forecast to $1,300 on Friday. Barclays and Wedbush analysts both moved their targets to $1,200.

Massive Contractual Revenue Moat

Pricing Power and Data Center Growth

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson noted SanDisk is "successful in lifting pricing at a faster rate than the broader industry." Revenue hit $5.95 billion, fueled by a 233% surge in datacenter sales.

CEO David Goeckeler called the quarter a "fundamental inflection point" for the company.

Bullish Forward Guidance

The company expects fourth-quarter earnings per share between $30 and $33. This guidance dwarfs the analyst's estimate of $22.01.

Sandisk's Key Levels and Momentum Indicators

Sandisk is pressing into fresh 52-week-high territory, which is consistent with buyers staying in control of the longer-term trend.

The stock is trading 29.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 107.7% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward strong short-term momentum on top of an already-extended intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 73.67.

Key Resistance : $1189 — near the prior 52-week high area, where breakouts can get retested.

: $1189 — near the prior 52-week high area, where breakouts can get retested. Key Support: $947.50 — near the 20-day EMA zone where dip-buyers often show up first.

SNDK Price Action: SanDisk shares were up 5.72% at $1254.90 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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