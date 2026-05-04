GameStop Stock Falls After Submitting Cash-And-Stock Bid For eBay

GameStop shares are sliding. What’s weighing on GME shares?

Proposed Deal Terms

The company said the non-binding proposal values eBay at approximately $55.5 billion in aggregate equity value. The $125 per share offer represents a 46% premium to eBay's unaffected closing price on Feb. 4, 2026, a 27% premium to its 30-day VWAP and a 36% premium to its 90-day VWAP.

The proposed consideration consists of 50% cash and 50% GameStop common stock, with shareholders able to elect their preferred mix, subject to pro-rata allocation.

GameStop said it has built a 5% economic stake in eBay through derivatives and ownership of common stock and plans to file a Schedule 13D and HSR notification.

Financing And Synergies

The company said the cash portion of the transaction is expected to be funded through a combination of cash and liquid investments totaling approximately $9.4 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026, along with third-party acquisition financing. GameStop noted it has received a highly confident letter from TD Securities for up to $20 billion in financing.

GameStop said it expects to deliver $2 billion in annualized cost reductions within 12 months of closing, including approximately $1.2 billion from sales and marketing, $300 million from product development and $500 million from general and administrative expenses.

Based on cost reductions alone, the company said eBay's diluted GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations would increase from $4.26 to $7.79 in the first year following the transaction.

Strategic Rationale

GameStop said its approximately 1,600 U.S. retail locations would provide eBay with a national network for authentication, intake, fulfillment and live commerce.

Following the close of the transaction, Ryan Cohen is expected to serve as chief executive officer of the combined company.

GameStop Shares Trade Lower

GME Price Action: At the time of publication, GameStop shares are trading 3.66% lower at $25.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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