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May 4, 2026 9:54 AM 2 min read

Global Business Travel Group Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Cabaletta Bio, Aura Biosciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 200 points on Monday.

Global Business Travel reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $840.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $815.976 million.

Global Business Travel shares jumped 57% to $9.31 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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