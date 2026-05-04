SoFi Stock Monday: Is The Post-Earnings Selloff Over?

SoFi Technologies stock is showing downward pressure. What’s the outlook for SOFI shares?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies’ Growth Story?

SoFi's growth engine is also being judged against member and product momentum, with members up 35% year-over-year to 14.7 million and total products up 39% to 22.2 million, a setup that keeps the market focused on whether cross-sell can support the next leg higher.

The company has also leaned into payments and crypto plumbing, including SoFiUSD and a Mastercard partnership aimed at faster settlement across fiat and digital assets.

SoFi Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

SoFi is still in a "rebound but not repaired" setup after the sharp drawdown from the November 2025 52-week high, leaving the longer-term trend pointed down even as it tries to stabilize. The stock is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.6% below its 100-day SMA, which leans bearish for both near-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving-average structure stays mixed: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a short-term positive), but the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) often lines up with weaker follow-through on rallies. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line with a negative histogram, and that combination points to sellers still having the momentum edge.

SoFi is up 27.76% over the past 12 months, but it remains much closer to the $12.43 52-week low than the $32.73 high, which shows how much ground the stock still has to reclaim. That positioning tends to keep attention on whether bounces can build into a trend, or fade back into the broader downtrend.

Key Resistance : $17.50 — near the 20-day/50-day area where rebounds have been fading.

: $17.50 — near the 20-day/50-day area where rebounds have been fading. Key Support: $15.00 — a floor traders watch for demand to show up.

How SoFi Technologies Makes Money

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started in student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services and financial planning, all delivered through its app and website.

A big part of the longer-term story is that SoFi also sells fintech "picks and shovels" through Galileo (acquired in 2020), which provides payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking. That mix matters right now because the market is trying to decide whether product expansion and platform revenue can offset a more demanding "beat-and-raise" environment for fintech.

SoFi Technologies Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $22.09. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30) TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $18.00) (April 30)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $18.00) (April 30) Stephens & Co.: Overweight (Lowers Target to $25.00) (April 30)

SOFI Stock Price Action in Premarket Trading

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 0.49% at $16.51 Monday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock