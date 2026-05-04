POET Technologies Stock Rebounds: What The Marvell Order Cancellation Means For Investors

POET Technologies stock is among today’s top performers. Why is POET stock up today?

What Is Driving POET Technologies’ Stock Today?

POET is trying to stabilize after a roughly 50% wipeout earlier in the week tied to Marvell Semiconductor voiding Celestial AI-related orders after POET received a cancellation notice in April. Traders are also focusing on whether POET's separate $5 million purchase order with another technology firm can help backstop near-term revenue expectations.

Marvell's cancellation effectively ends a partnership that included initial production units first disclosed by POET in April 2023, raising the bar for how quickly other programs can replace the lost Celestial AI ramp. POET has also said there is no assurance it can re-establish the Marvell relationship, keeping the stock's rebound attempts tightly tethered to new order visibility.

Critical Technical Levels for POET Stock

POET is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range after a sharp reset from the April peak, which keeps the chart more two-sided than it was earlier in the year. The stock is trading 7.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.9% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to short-term cooling while the intermediate trend is still holding up.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line below the signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum after the recent shock. When MACD sits under its signal line, it usually means rallies are having trouble building follow-through.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 69.61%, which shows the longer-term tape has still rewarded risk-takers despite the drawdown from the April high. With shares still 18.3% above the 200-day SMA, longer-term trend support is still in play, but it's being tested by weaker near-term momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — a level where rebounds can stall if sellers defend.

: $8.50 — a level where rebounds can stall if sellers defend. Key Support: $6.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up on dips.

How POET Technologies Operates in AI, Data Centers

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and hyperscale data centers.

Its integration solutions are built around the POET Optical Interposer, a patented platform designed to integrate electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

That matters right now because the market is trying to handicap how quickly POET can convert partnerships and purchase orders into repeatable production revenue, especially after the Marvell/Celestial AI order cancellation.

The company operates in the United States, Canada, Singapore and China, which also means customer and manufacturing timelines can be influenced by cross-border execution and partner decisions.

POET Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

POET Stock Price Activity: POET Technologies shares were up 3.01% at $7.53 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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