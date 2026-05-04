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Charlotte North Carolina - March 24 2026: Blaize AI BZAI Company Logo on Screen with Financial Performance Chart Background
May 4, 2026 9:19 AM 1 min read

Blaize Stock Gains On Rugged Systems AI Integration Deal With Winmate

Strategic Partnership Details

The companies said they signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with an intent to close approximately $15 million in business during the first year. The agreement has an initial three-year term with automatic renewal and is expected to scale in subsequent years.

Under the partnership, Blaize's AI chips will be integrated into Winmate's rugged platforms, including drones, handhelds, vehicle-mounted units and embedded edge devices designed for use in extreme environments.

The companies said the agreement is expected to mark the beginning of a broader, multi-year relationship, supported by joint engineering, sales and marketing efforts.

Target Applications

The joint solutions are designed for use across defense and critical infrastructure applications, including border security and surveillance, mobile command and control, drones and unmanned systems, critical infrastructure monitoring, maritime domain awareness and field healthcare.

Blaize said the integration will enable real-time AI capabilities directly on devices operating in environments where cloud connectivity may be limited or unavailable.

Blaize Shares Rise

BZAI Price Action: At the time of publication, Blaize shares are trading 17.73% higher at $2.38, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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