Is Bloom Energy Stock Breaking Out? What To Watch For Monday

Bloom Energy stock is at critical resistance. What’s behind BE new highs?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Rally?

Bloom Energy's latest rally is still feeding off a better-than-expected first-quarter print, where revenue came in at $751.05 million and adjusted EPS landed at 44 cents, both ahead of consensus. Management also lifted full-year 2026 guidance to $3.40 billion–$3.80 billion in revenue and $1.85–$2.25 in adjusted EPS, prompting multiple firms to raise targets.

Critical Levels To Watch For Bloom Energy Stock

Bloom Energy is pressing into the top of its 52-week range after a sharp multi-month uptrend, which keeps the chart tilted toward buyers even as momentum gets stretched. The stock is trading 39.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 97% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 77.68, which is firmly overbought and often lines up with faster swings in either direction. RSI at 77.68 shows buyers have been in control lately, but it also means the stock can react quickly to any disappointment.

Key Resistance : $296.50 — near the prior 52-week high area where breakouts can get tested.

: $296.50 — near the prior 52-week high area where breakouts can get tested. Key Support: $222.50 — around the 20-day EMA zone where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

Bloom Energy Analyst Rating Updates

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $203.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Neutral (Raises Target to $281.00) (April 30)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $281.00) (April 30) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $267.00) (April 29)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $267.00) (April 29) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $235.00) (April 29)

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 99.79) — The stock is showing outsized trend strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 99.79) — The stock is showing outsized trend strength versus the broader market. Value : Weak (Score: 0.55) — The setup implies a premium valuation profile rather than a bargain entry.

: Weak (Score: 0.55) — The setup implies a premium valuation profile rather than a bargain entry. Growth: Bullish (Score: 98.66) — The market is pricing in strong growth expectations versus many peers.

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with momentum and growth doing most of the heavy lifting. The trade-off is a very weak value score, which means sentiment can stay strong, but pullbacks can be sharper if expectations cool.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Movement in Premarket

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were up 1.87% at $295.95 during pre-market trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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