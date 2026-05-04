Ouster Unveils Rev8 Sensors, Stock Climbs

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced a new family of OS digital lidar sensors.

Ouster stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is OUST stock surging?

Rev8 Sensor Launch

The company unveiled its Rev8 OS family, powered by its next-generation L4 Ouster Silicon. The new sensors feature what Ouster said are the world's first patented native color lidar capabilities, enabling point-by-point 3D color vision.

Ouster said the Rev8 platform delivers up to double the range and resolution compared to its previous generation, while also improving reliability, affordability and scalability.

Key Product Highlights

The Rev8 lineup includes redesigned OS0, OS1 and OSDome sensors, along with a new flagship OS1 Max sensor. The OS1 Max offers a 256-channel architecture and can detect objects at distances of up to 200 meters at 10% reflectivity, with a maximum range of 500 meters.

The sensors are designed to meet functional safety standards and are cybersecure, supporting applications across automotive, industrial and smart infrastructure markets.

Ouster also emphasized that the new sensors are built for high-volume production, with a planned 10-year production life to support large-scale deployment.

Adoption and Availability

The company said dozens of technology and industrial firms, including Google and Volvo Autonomous Solutions, intend to adopt the Rev8 sensors.

Ouster noted that the new sensors are available to order immediately and are expected to begin shipping this quarter.

Earnings Around The Corner

Ouster is expected to report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the market closes. The company is expected to report a loss of 28 cents per share along with revenue of $46.27 million.

Ouster Shares Soar

OUST Price Action: At the time of publication, Ouster shares are trading 9.91% higher at $29.07, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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