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May 4, 2026 8:02 AM 2 min read

Norwegian Cruise Line, Aura Biosciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) fell in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Norwegian Cruise Line reported quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.331 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.357 billion.

The company also cut its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.38 to $1.45-$1.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares dipped 4.9% to $17.89 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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