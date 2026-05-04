What's Going On With AMD Stock Monday?

The stock faced downward pressure during premarket action, following a period of broader tech sector profit-taking.
Earnings Expectations Loom
The semiconductor giant is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on Tuesday. According to analyst estimates, the market anticipates earnings per share of $1.24. Revenue expectations currently sit at $9.88 billion.
Analyst Price Forecasts
On May 1, RBC Capital maintained a Sector Perform rating on AMD. However, the firm notably raised its price forecast to $325.00. The stock currently trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of 138.1 times.
The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $299.38. Recent analyst moves include:
- RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Raises forecast to $325.00) (May 1)
- Susquehanna: Positive (Raises forecast to $375.00) (April 29)
- Northland Capital Markets: Downgraded to Market Perform (forecast $260.00) (April 27)
Broader Market Drag
Macroeconomic factors are also weighing on the chipmaker. As of Monday morning, Nasdaq futures dropped 0.25%. Similarly, S&P 500 futures shed 0.30%.
AMD’s Key Technical Levels To Watch
AMD is holding near the top of its 52-week range of $96.45 to $362.79.
The stock is trading 25.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 56.6% above its 100-day SMA.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 80.03.
- Key Resistance: $363 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently topped out.
- Key Support: $285 — near the 20-day SMA zone where pullbacks may find dip-buying interest.
AMD Stock Price Activity: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 1.44% at $355.35 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 258.43%.
Photo by PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock
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