Why Urban One Stock Is Skyrocketing Friday

Urban One stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving UONE stock higher?

What Is Urban One’s Latest Acquisition Strategy?

Urban One announced agreements to acquire Dallas radio stations KKDA and KRNB and to sell KZMJ, a reshuffle that expands its Dallas footprint while changing the mix of assets in that market. Management framed the deal as a way to deliver "high-quality, local content" and a "more comprehensive solution for local businesses" through broader reach and deeper community engagement.

The company also highlighted that listeners should expect the same programming and community-focused approach associated with the Urban One and Radio One brands, now spread across "two of the region's most prominent frequencies." Regional Vice President Doug Abernathy said the combination of the team and the new platforms is aimed at "securing the future of local radio in Dallas."

Urban One Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Urban One is trying to stabilize after a deep longer-term downtrend, and Friday's surge is pushing price back into a key decision area near prior resistance. The stock is trading 26.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which points to improving near-term momentum, but it is still trading 23.8% below its 100-day SMA, which shows the intermediate trend remains pressured even after the bounce.

The moving average structure still leans bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still reflecting a longer-term downtrend backdrop. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line, and the histogram is positive—this combination leans toward momentum improving rather than fading.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $7.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $5.50 — a nearby round-number area close to the recent base zone.

UONE Stock Price Movement Overview

UONE Stock Price Activity: Urban One shares were up 38.29% at $7.20 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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