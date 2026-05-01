Chipotle Stock Is Sliding Friday: What's Happening?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) shares are trading lower Friday afternoon following upbeat first-quarter commentary and bullish analyst takes that are now being weighed against a still-choppy tape for restaurants.

Chipotle's selloff is also running into a mixed fundamental read-through: first-quarter revenue beat at $3.09 billion vs. $3.07 billion, but operating margin fell to 12.9% from 16.7% a year ago, keeping profitability in focus.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock is under selling pressure. Why is CMG stock retreating?

Chipotle’s Forward Outlook: 2026 EBITDA, EPS Estimate Revisions

Stephens also nudged 2026 EBITDA and adjusted EPS estimates to $2.336 billion and $1.16, respectively, from $2.335 billion and $1.15, reinforcing the idea that menu and loyalty initiatives can still compound even in a softer tape via raised the forward view.

The stock is also digesting the message that management kept full-year comp guidance flat, even as several analysts argued second-quarter comps around 1% could prove conservative based on April trends.

Chipotle's unit growth cadence is part of the bull case, with 49 company-owned openings in first quarter and 42 of them featuring a Chipotlane, which management is leaning on to support throughput and digital mix via Opened 49 company-owned restaurants.

Chipotle (CMG) Technical Levels To Watch

Chipotle is still sitting much closer to its 52-week low ($29.75) than its 52-week high ($58.42), which keeps the longer-term chart tilted toward "repair mode" rather than a clean uptrend. The stock is trading 3.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.8% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward sellers having the edge across both short- and intermediate-term timeframes.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is bearish with the MACD line below the signal line, which is consistent with fading upside momentum after bounces. In everyday terms, when MACD sits under its signal line, rallies tend to lose steam faster and pullbacks can linger.

On a 12-month basis, the stock is down 34.25%, which matches what the below-200-day trend is already signaling about longer-term pressure. With price also 13.1% below the 200-day SMA, the market is still treating prior rallies as opportunities to sell into strength.

Key Resistance : $37.00 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through.

: $37.00 — a level where rebounds have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $30.50 — an area where buyers have tended to show up and slow declines.

What Is Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Business Model?

Chipotle emphasizes ingredients with no artificial flavors and uses an efficient assembly-line service model built around customizable burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, and tacos. That's why the latest analyst focus on menu innovation (like the cilantro lime sauce) and loyalty changes matters: small shifts in traffic and throughput can quickly show up in comps and restaurant-level margins.

Chipotle (CMG) Analyst Ratings

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $43.89. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (May 1)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (May 1) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $46.00) (April 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $46.00) (April 30) BNP Paribas: Neutral (Raises Target to $39.00) (April 30)

Chipotle (CMG) Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Chipotle Mexican Grill,, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Chipotle Mexican Grill,’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality profile that's currently being held back by weak momentum and a less-forgiving valuation setup. For longer-term bulls, the chart likely needs to reclaim key moving averages; for skeptics, failure near resistance keeps the downtrend narrative intact.

Chipotle (CMG) Stock Price Action Update

CMG Stock Price Activity: Chipotle Mexican Grill shares were down 2.74% at $33.07 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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