Veeva Systems, Five9, AXT And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) rose sharply after the company announced it will join the S&P 500 Index on May 7.

Veeva shares jumped 11.6% to $174.00 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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