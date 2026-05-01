Veeva Systems, Five9, AXT And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

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U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.
Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) rose sharply after the company announced it will join the S&P 500 Index on May 7.
Veeva shares jumped 11.6% to $174.00 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
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