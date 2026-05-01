AAPL stock is approaching new highs. See the chart and price action here.

The Cupertino, California-based stock guided for fiscal third-quarter revenue growth of 14% to 17%, above Street expectations, and gross margin of 47.5% to 48.5%.

Shares were trading higher Friday, rising 4.3% to $282.95 and reaching an intraday high of $287.22, putting AAPL stock within striking distance of its 52-week high of $288.62, per Benzinga Pro data.

The move reflected a quarter that checked several boxes bulls had been waiting for: accelerating iPhone demand, stronger Services growth, better-than-feared margins and a June-quarter revenue outlook well above Wall Street expectations.

Analysts Weigh In

J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an Overweight rating and $325 price target. Apple "clears margin hurdle again," Chatterjee said, citing stronger product demand and supply management. Apple continues "moving the bar higher on gross margins," with June-quarter guidance suggesting Apple is gaining share across product lines.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng kept a Buy rating and raised the 12-month price target to $340 from $330. Ng said results showed "strong iPhone, Mac, and Services momentum," alongside Apple's ability to "effectively manage cost inflation," though he flagged memory costs as a growing margin headwind.

D.A. Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and $270 price target, saying it was a "Good Time for Changing of the Guard" as Apple prepares for Tim Cook's transition to chairman and John Ternus becoming CEO.

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target to $276 from $268. Crockett called the quarter "impressively strong, as expected," but said that at about 31 times earnings, Apple's strength is "reasonably discounted in the shares."

The Takeaway

Overall, analysts came away more confident in Apple's near-term demand, margin execution and June-quarter setup, especially around iPhone 17, Services and China.

Still, the reaction was not uniformly bullish. Some firms are warning that valuation, memory costs, AI investment needs, and supply constraints could limit further upside.

AAPL Price Action: Apple stock was up 4.31% at $283.05 at the time of publication Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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