Why Is NCS Multistage Stock Sinking Friday?

The Houston-based oilfield services provider reported quarterly losses of 14 cents per share. This performance marks a significant reversal from the earnings of $1.51 per share recorded during the same period last year.
Sales Figures Fall Short
Top-line results failed to meet Wall Street expectations. The company reported quarterly sales of $45.637 million. This figure missed the analyst consensus estimate of $51.215 million. It also reflects a decline from the $50.005 million in sales reported in the prior-year quarter.
Market Reaction Intensifies
The stock faced immediate pressure on Thursday, sliding over 23% to close at $52.55. That negative momentum intensified during Friday’s trading session.
NCSM Stock: Key Levels To Watch
NCSM is now sitting much closer to the lower half of its 52-week range after peaking in April, which is consistent with a post-swing-high cooling phase.
The stock is trading 30.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 3.9% below its 100-day SMA, a mix that leans bearish near-term while hinting the intermediate trend is being tested rather than fully broken.
Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 43.76%.
- Key Resistance: $51.50 — a nearby ceiling where rebounds have recently stalled.
- Key Support: $45 — a round-number area near the 200-day trend zone traders often defend.
NCSM Stock Price Activity: NCS Multistage shares were down 10.19% at $49.10 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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