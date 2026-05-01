Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Is Surging On Friday?

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) climbed Friday. The move follows a volatile week for South Korean chipmaker marked by a sharp post-earnings selloff.
Recovery From Earnings Dip
The stock fell nearly 30% Wednesday after the company issued in-line second-quarter guidance. Magnachip Semiconductor projects second-quarter sales between $44.5 million and $48.5 million. This range sits right against the $46.5 million analyst consensus.
First-quarter results beat expectations. The company reported a loss of 11 cents per share. This outperformed the 22-cent loss predicted by analysts.
Quarterly sales reached $46.208 million, also topping estimatesn, according to Benzinga Pro.
Critical Levels To Watch for MX Stock
Magnachip is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range of $2.18 to $5.64, which points to a stock still working through a longer consolidation after April's peak.
It's trading 5.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for trend direction across short and intermediate timeframes.
The moving average structure is also constructive: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in April (50-day SMA moving above the 200-day SMA) typically reflects improving longer-term trend conditions.
Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 24.50%, which supports the idea that the bigger-picture tape has improved even if the stock is still below its April highs.
- Key Resistance: $4 — a round-number area where rallies often pause and get retested.
- Key Support: $3 — near the longer-term average zone where buyers have tended to defend.
MX Stock Price Activity: MagnaChip Semiconductor shares were up 8.82% at $3.70 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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