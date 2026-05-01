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May 1, 2026 12:45 PM 2 min read

Why FatPipe Stock Is Surging On Friday?

The Nasdaq is up 1.17% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.68%.

• Fatpipe stock is among today’s top performers. Why is FATN stock up today?

Massive Revenue Growth

The SD-WAN pioneer expects fourth-quarter revenue between $6.6 million and $7 million. This range represents approximately 79% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. This jump highlights increasing demand for its enterprise-class networking and cybersecurity solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA Skyrockets

Profitability metrics showed even more dramatic improvement. FatPipe forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) between $3 million and $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. This compares to just $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Strategic Public Sector Expansion

Streamlining Education Contracts

FatPipe's technology is now available through several state-level education contracts. These agreements allow K-12 and higher education institutions to bypass traditional procurement hurdles.

Technical Analysis

FatPipe is rebounding off its March swing low, though it remains well below the $13.69 high.

It's trading 47.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 54.7% above its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 71.74.

  • Key Resistance: $4
  • Key Support: $2

FATN Stock Price Activity: Fatpipe shares were up 6.58% at $3.24 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Miha Creative / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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