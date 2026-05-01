BlackBerry Stock Pauses Near Yearly Highs: What's Happening?

BlackBerry stock is under selling pressure. Why are BB shares declining?

What To Watch For BlackBerry’s QNX Roadmap

Attention remains on BlackBerry's QNX roadmap, including plans to integrate QNX OS for Safety 8.0 with Nvidia IGX Thor and the Halos Safety Stack for real-time, safety-certified AI systems. The company has also highlighted Leapmotor's selection of QNX for its D19 electric SUV, which is slated to enter mass production in April 2026 with over-the-air update capability.

BlackBerry is also leaning into early access via the IGX Thor Developer Kit, positioning "safety-certified" software as a starting point for autonomy in robotics, medical, and industrial deployments. That broader framing keeps the AI narrative in focus as BB tests levels near its 52-week high, even as momentum indicators have flashed extreme readings.

Critical Levels To Watch For BB Stock

BlackBerry is still pressing the upper end of its 52-week range, keeping the trend debate centered on whether buyers can defend recent highs after a strong run. The stock is trading 17.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 39.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 71.70, which flags an overbought condition where upside follow-through can get choppy. RSI at 71.70 means the stock has been bid aggressively enough that even good news can start producing smaller incremental gains.

Key Resistance : $5.50 — a prior ceiling area near the top of the recent range

: $5.50 — a prior ceiling area near the top of the recent range Key Support: $4.00 — a round-number zone where dip-buying often shows up

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 58.46%, which fits a longer-term uptrend rather than a one-off spike. One longer-term wrinkle is the death cross in January, meaning some trend models may still treat rallies as "prove it" moves until the longer moving averages fully repair.

What Is BlackBerry’s Business Model In 2026?

BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions.

BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market. That's why QNX headlines tied to "safety-certified" AI systems and design wins in EV platforms can matter disproportionately to sentiment when the stock is trading near its 52-week highs.

BlackBerry Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for BlackBerry, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 86.46) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 86.46) — The stock is showing strong relative strength versus the broader market. Value : Weak (Score: 16.99) — The setup implies a pricey valuation profile versus typical peer benchmarks.

: Weak (Score: 16.99) — The setup implies a pricey valuation profile versus typical peer benchmarks. Growth: Bullish (Score: 97.81) — Market expectations are leaning toward stronger growth characteristics than most stocks.

The Verdict: BlackBerry’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-momentum-heavy profile, with strong trend support but a valuation score that leaves less room for execution stumbles. With RSI already overbought, the setup looks most sensitive to whether the stock can hold above nearby trend support on any market-wide wobble.

BB Stock Price Activity On Friday

BB Stock Price Activity: BlackBerry shares were up 0.93% at $5.45 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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