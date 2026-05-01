Summit Therapeutics Stock Dips After Q1 Financial Report

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are plummeting after reporting its first‑quarter financial results. Here’s what you should know.

Summit Therapeutics stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are SMMT shares down?

While the company delivered a better‑than‑expected Non‑GAAP EPS loss of 15 cents versus the 18 cents estimate, the rest of the update highlighted rising spending, widening losses, and a lack of near‑term clinical catalysts.

Financial Results Pressured Sentiment

The non‑GAAP net loss widened to $(116.6) million from $(51.8) million a year earlier. Non‑GAAP operating expenses rose sharply to $122.4 million, more than doubling from the prior year as the company expanded clinical studies and increased development spending on ivonescimab.

Non‑GAAP R&D expenses also more than doubled to $108.2 million due to the initiation and expansion of multiple Phase III trials. Cash and short‑term investments declined to $598.7 million from $713.4 million at year‑end, reflecting a faster pace of cash usage.

Clinical Update Lacked Immediate Upside

The company provided several clinical and operational updates, but none offered a near‑term catalyst. The interim PFS analysis for the HARMONi‑3 squamous cohort did not create an early regulatory opportunity, as the independent monitoring committee recommended the study continue as planned.

Major readouts remain ahead, including overall survival data from the HARMONi‑6 study at ASCO and the final PFS analysis for HARMONi‑3 in the second half of 2026.

SMMT Shares Are Plunging

SMMT Price Action: Summit shares were down 22.32% at $16.67 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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