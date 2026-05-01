Paramount Stock Is On The Move: The Chart Tells An Interesting Story

Paramount Skydance shares are powering higher. Why is PSKY stock up today?

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne upgraded the company to Overweight from Underweight and raised the price target from $11 to $14.

The Chart Is Showing Early Signs Of A Trend Shift

Paramount is still sitting in the lower half of its 52‑week range between $8.62 and $20.86, which means the longer‑term recovery is still developing. But today's move is meaningful because the stock is now trading above its 20‑day moving average by 1.2% and closing the gap toward its 100‑day, where it sits just 3.1% below. That combination signals improving short‑term momentum while highlighting the next major test overhead.

The 50‑day moving average is also starting to matter again. Paramount is now 5% above the 50‑day, and the 20‑day has crossed above the 50‑day, a constructive alignment that often marks the early stages of a trend reversal. The 100‑day remains the key ceiling that needs to break for the intermediate trend to flip decisively bullish.

Momentum is trying to turn. The MACD is still bearish, with the MACD line below the signal line and a negative histogram, but the gap is narrowing. That usually reflects a market where downside momentum is fading and buyers are beginning to take control. RSI is sitting in a neutral zone, giving the stock room to run without flashing overbought conditions.

Volume is picking up alongside the price move, which adds credibility to the breakout attempt. Rising volume on green days is exactly what traders want to see when a stock is trying to reverse a downtrend.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching Next

The next major test sits at the 100‑day moving average, which has been acting as a lid on the stock. A clean break above that level would open the door to a run toward the mid‑range of the 52‑week band and shift the narrative from "stabilizing" to "recovering."

On the downside, the 20‑day moving average is the first area bulls need to defend. Losing that level would weaken the short‑term setup and put the recent rebound at risk.

PSKY Shares Are Rising

PSKY Price Action: Paramount shares were up 9.18% at $11.18 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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