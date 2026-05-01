Ondas Shares Are Falling Friday: What's Driving The Action?

Ondas stock is showing weakness. Why is ONDS stock trading lower?

What To Watch: Ondas Stock Catalyst Ahead of Earnings

Ondas filed a prospectus supplement to register the resale of 2,351,833 shares held by selling stockholders tied to its Mistral acquisition, which closed on April 24. The merger agreement also schedules an additional $125 million of common stock to be issued in five equal installments between now and May 22, and Ondas does not receive proceeds from the resale.

The selling stockholders are subject to a "Trading Limitation" that caps aggregate daily sales at 10% of average daily trading volume. That cap can reduce day-to-day shock, but it doesn't remove the headline risk of a larger share float.

Ondas is also navigating sentiment whiplash after Jim Cramer questioned what's "distinct" about the company even as it absorbs Mistral's defense footprint.

The same segment pegged the Mistral deal at $175 million and said it added programs exceeding $1 billion, a contrast that can keep ONDS volatile into earnings as traders weigh narrative versus dilution math.

Ondas Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Ondas is still holding well above its long-term trend line after a huge run, but the chart is now dealing with near-term overhead supply that can make rallies harder to sustain. The stock is trading 1.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.3% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward choppier price action until buyers reclaim those trend levels.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is slightly bearish with the MACD line just below the signal line, which points to fading upside momentum rather than a clean breakdown. In everyday terms, MACD being under its signal line often lines up with rallies losing steam and sellers showing up sooner.

The 12-month gain of 1144.13% shows the longer-term tape has been extremely momentum-driven, which can also mean sharper pullbacks when sentiment shifts. Within the 52-week range (73 cents to $15.28), the stock is well off the lows but also meaningfully below the January peak, consistent with a post-spike consolidation phase.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a round-number area where rebounds have recently stalled.

: $10.00 — a round-number area where rebounds have recently stalled. Key Support: $8.50 — a level where buyers have tended to defend pullbacks.

What Is Ondas And How Does It Generate Revenue?

Ondas designs and sells FullMAX software-defined radio technology and operates through two segments: Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. It generates most of its revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems, primarily through sales of the Optimus system plus support, maintenance and related services.

Geographically, the company operates across the United States, Israel, India, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, and it derives its largest share of revenue from Israel. That business mix matters right now because the Mistral acquisition-related share issuance and resale registration can influence how investors weigh long-term product expansion against near-term share supply.

Ondas Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect For May 14

The countdown is on: Ondas is set to report earnings on May 14.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 3 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents YoY)

: Loss of 3 cents (Up from Loss of 15 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $39.40 million (Up from $4.25 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $19.83. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Raises Target to $18.00) (March 26)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $18.00) (March 26) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $23.00) (March 25)

Ondas Stock Price Action: Current Trading Update

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares were down 2.69% at $9.77 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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