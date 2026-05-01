Western Digital Stock Falls Despite Double Beat, Strong Guidance

Western Digital stock is taking a hit today. What’s pressuring WDC stock?

Q3 Highlights

Western Digital reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.72, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39. In addition, it reported revenue of $3.33 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion.

"WD started calendar year 2026 with great execution, driving strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in all our end markets, while expanding gross and operating margins," said Irving Tan, CEO of Western Digital.

"The demand drivers are clear: Virtually every AI workload, from training, inference, agentic AI to physical AI, creates data that is stored persistently and cost-efficiently on HDDs," Tan added.

Guidance

Western Digital expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share between $3.10 and $3.40, versus the consensus estimate of $2.73. In addition, it sees revenue between $3.55 billion and $3.75 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion.

Golden Cross Reinforces Bullish Trend

Western Digital is still holding a strong uptrend on longer-term measures, with price action clustered near the top of its 52-week range ($41.83 low to $441.99 high), which is consistent with buyers having controlled the tape for months. The stock is trading 9.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 49.8% above its 100-day SMA, which suggests the short-term trend is extended while the intermediate trend remains firmly pointed higher.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 77.33, which indicates overbought conditions and raises the odds of choppier trading or pullbacks. RSI at 77.33 means upside momentum has been strong enough that buyers may be getting crowded.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 888.67%, a move that fits a momentum-led trend but also increases sensitivity to sharp shakeouts when sentiment shifts. The golden cross in July 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the longer-term trend regime has been bullish.

Key Resistance : $442.00 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently stalled.

: $442.00 — near the 52-week high area where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $367.00 — around the 20-day SMA, a common "first test" level in pullbacks.

Western Digital Stock Falls

WDC Price Action: At the time of publication, Western Digital shares are trading 1.82% lower at $426.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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