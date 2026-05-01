Atlassian Stock Rises After Double Beat, Price Target Hike

Atlassian stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving TEAM stock higher?

Q3 Highlights

Atlassian reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.75, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.78 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion and representing a 37% year-over-year growth.

Cloud revenue reached $1.132 billion, up 29% year over year, while remaining performance obligations grew 37% year over year to $3.996 billion.

CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes said the results reflect strong execution, with customers making larger and longer-term commitments and increasing usage of the company's platform.

CFO James Chuong said cloud revenue growth accelerated as customers expanded usage and adopted additional capabilities.

Guidance

Atlassian sees fourth-quarter revenue of $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

Atlassian Shares Soar

TEAM Price Action: At the time of publication, Atlassian shares are trading 22.81% higher at $83.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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