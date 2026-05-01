Why Is Micron Technology Stock Up On Friday?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares rose on Friday. This follows earnings commentary from hyperscalers, which confirms that memory is now a primary cost driver in the AI arms race.

• Micron Technology stock is at critical resistance. What’s driving MU to record levels?

While Big Tech faces margin pressure, memory suppliers are reaping the benefits of skyrocketing prices.

The Nasdaq is up 0.71% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.49%.

Hyperscalers Face Rising Costs

Microsoft and Amazon Quantify Impact

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood revealed that the 2026 capex of $190 billion includes “$25 billion from the impact of higher component pricing.”

Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy stated, “The cost of these components, particularly memory, has skyrocketed,” noting there is “just not enough capacity” to meet demand.

Technical Analysis

Micron is holding near the top of its 52-week range, sitting just below the $535.50 high. The stock is trading 16.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.4% above its 100-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has been up 574.70%, which highlights how aggressively the longer-term trend has repriced higher.

Key Resistance : $535.50 — Near the 52-week high, where breakouts can stall or accelerate.

: $535.50 — Near the 52-week high, where breakouts can stall or accelerate. Key Support: $453 — Around the 20-day SMA area where dip-buyers have recently shown up.

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 5.17% at $543.90 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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