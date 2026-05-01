Apple stock is trading in a tight range. What’s next for AAPL stock?

Q2 Highlights

Apple reported earnings per share of $2.01, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94. In addition, it reported revenue of $111.18 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $109.66 billion.

The company said quarterly revenue rose 17% year-over-year, while earnings per share increased 22% year over year.

CEO Tim Cook described the period as Apple's "best March quarter ever," pointing to double-digit growth in every geographic segment and a record-high installed base of active devices across key product categories and regions.

iPhone revenue increased to $56.99 billion from $46.84 billion a year earlier, while Services revenue rose to $30.98 billion from $26.65 billion.

Apple also raised its dividend by 4% and approved up to $100 billion in additional share buybacks.

Guidance

Apple expects third-quarter revenue of between $107.20 billion to $110.02 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $102.92 billion.

Apple Stock Near Highs as Bullish Momentum Holds

Apple is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range, sitting below the $288.62 high and well above the $193.25 low, which is consistent with an established uptrend. The stock is trading 5.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.3% above its 100-day SMA, a combo that leans toward continued short- and intermediate-term trend support.

The moving average structure also stays constructive, with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the golden cross that formed in September 2025 still reinforcing the longer-term uptrend bias. That "stacking" of averages typically means pullbacks have been getting bought sooner, because trend support sits underneath price.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which is consistent with upside momentum staying in control. When MACD holds above the signal line, it usually means buyers are still winning the near-term tug-of-war.

Key Resistance : $280.50 — a spot where rallies have recently stalled.

: $280.50 — a spot where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $246.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Apple Shares Edge Higher

AAPL Price Action: At the time of publication, Apple shares are trading 4.32% higher at $283.06, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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