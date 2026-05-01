Roku Stock Up On Q1 Double Beat And Lifted Guidance

Roku stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s behind ROKU new highs?

What Catalyzed Roku’s Revenue Growth?

Roku reported first-quarter revenue of $1.248 billion (up 22%) and guided second-quarter revenue to $1.295 billion, above the $1.285 billion Street view. The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook to $5.535 billion, with Platform revenue pegged at $5.0 billion and Devices revenue at $535 million.

Roku's engagement metrics also stayed constructive, with 38.7 billion streaming hours in the quarter (up 8% YoY) and The Roku Channel ranking as the No. 2 app on the platform by U.S. engagement.

The company also pointed to its highest quarter ever for Premium Subscription sign-ups, alongside launches for Apple TV and Peacock Premium Subscriptions in March and April.

Roku Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

Roku is pressing into a breakout-style setup after pushing beyond its prior 52-week high from April, which puts the stock in "new high" territory where overhead supply is often thinner. The stock is trading 17.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.4% above its 100-day SMA, a combo that leans toward strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The moving average structure also supports that trend view: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in April (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) points to a longer-horizon trend that has turned upward. On momentum, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward upside momentum still being in place rather than fading.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 73.27%, which is consistent with a sustained re-rating as the market has warmed to the platform story again. With the nearest defined support at $108.00, a pullback toward that zone would be a key "line in the sand" area traders often watch for demand to show up.

Key Resistance : $127.00 — price is in blue-sky territory after clearing the prior 52-week high.

: $127.00 — price is in blue-sky territory after clearing the prior 52-week high. Key Support: $108.00 — an area where buyers previously showed up near the 20-day trend zone.

What Is Roku and How Does It Operate?

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming, and it now has more than 90 million streaming households while delivering 145 billion streaming hours in 2025. Its operating system is built into Roku-branded streaming devices and TVs, and it's also licensed to other TV makers, which helps it scale distribution beyond just hardware sales.

Roku also flagged a distribution milestone in April, saying more than 100 million streaming households globally now use a device powered by the Roku TV operating system. That scale matters because it supports the company's claim that video advertising growth outpaced the U.S. OTT and digital ad markets in the quarter.

Wall Street Consensus: ROKU Maintains A Buy Rating

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $138.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Raises Target to $160.00) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises Target to $160.00) (May 1) Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $160.00) (May 1)

: Positive (Raises Target to $160.00) (May 1) Rosenblatt: Buy (Raises Target to $150.00) (May 1)

Roku’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Roku, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Roku’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with strong Momentum and Growth but very weak Value. That mix tends to work best when fundamentals keep surprising to the upside, since the valuation leaves the stock more sensitive to any slowdown.

Roku Stock Price Action Friday Morning

ROKU Stock Price Activity: Roku shares were up 1.54% at $118.35 Friday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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