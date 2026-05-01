SoFi Technologies Stock Edges Higher As Investors Digest Record Q1 Revenue

SoFi Technologies stock is showing downward pressure. Where are SOFI shares going?

What To Watch For SoFi’s Growth Narrative

SoFi's latest quarterly report showed adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share (in line with estimates) and revenue of $1.08 billion (above the $1.05 billion Street view), alongside record loan originations of $12.2 billion. Management also pointed to investments in crypto, stablecoin settlement, business banking and its SoFi Plus membership as it looks to widen its product ecosystem.

SoFi's near-term debate is whether guidance can keep up with the growth narrative after the company guided second-quarter adjusted net revenue to about $1.115 billion and EPS to 10 cents to 11 cents. That setup helped explain the earlier post-earnings volatility highlighted in the stock's Wednesday move, where second-quarter revenue was framed at $1.11 billion versus a $1.12 billion consensus.

The move mirrors the broader fintech punishment described in a less forgiving tape, even as SoFi posted $166.7 million in net income and $339.9 million in adjusted EBITDA in the same earnings window.

SoFi Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

SoFi is still trying to stabilize after a sharp drawdown from its November 2025 52-week high, and the chart remains defined by a longer-term downtrend. The stock is trading 7.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 23.8% below its 100-day SMA, which leans bearish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving average structure is also working against the bulls, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a death cross in March (the 50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA), which often lines up with weaker follow-through on rallies. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line with a negative histogram, meaning downside momentum is still the dominant force right now.

On a longer lens, the stock is up 28.70% over the past 12 months, but it's still much closer to the $12.05 52-week low than the $32.73 high, which shows how much ground it has to reclaim. That "rebound but not repaired" profile often keeps traders focused on whether dips keep finding buyers near established floors.

Key Resistance : $17.50 — near the 20-day/50-day area where rebounds have been fading.

: $17.50 — near the 20-day/50-day area where rebounds have been fading. Key Support: $15.00 — a key floor traders watch for demand to show up.

What Is SoFi Technologies?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. It started in student loan refinancing, but it has expanded into personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investing, banking and financial planning, built to be a one-stop shop through its app and website.

A big part of the story is that SoFi also sells "picks and shovels" fintech infrastructure through Galileo (acquired in 2020), which provides payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking. That mix matters for this week's narrative because the quarter's record lending activity supports the core banking engine, while the crypto and payments initiatives aim to add new growth lanes on top.

Wall Street's Take: New Price Targets For SOFI

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $22.09. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30) TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $18.00) (April 30)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $18.00) (April 30) Stephens & Co.: Overweight (Lowers Target to $25.00) (April 30)

SoFi Stock Price Activity During Premarket

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 0.81% at $16.23 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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