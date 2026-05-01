Why Nokia Stock Is Surging On Friday?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares rose in Friday's premarket session. This follows a volatile week for the Finnish telecommunications giant.

Nasdaq futures are down 0.07% while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.22%.

Strategic Pivot Toward AI

The deal grants Nokia an 11% stake in Inseego through stock and warrants. Nokia will also invest an additional $10 million. Both firms plan joint initiatives in 6G and wireless edge technologies.

Financial Growth Metrics

Nokia's recent earnings showed mixed results. Net sales reached $5.26 billion, up 4% year-over-year.

Optical Networks sales drove a 6% increase in Network Infrastructure. While missing some estimates, earnings per share grew 67% year-on-year to 6 cents.

Outlook For 2026

The transaction should close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Nokia maintained its 2026 operating profit outlook. It expects between $2.34 billion and $2.93 billion.

Technical Analysis

Nokia is pressing into new 52-week-high territory, trading above its prior 52-week high of $12.92. The stock is trading 28.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 70.3% above its 100-day SMA, a spread that points to strong short-term and intermediate trend strength at $13.13.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 81.54.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has been up 158.72%.

Key Resistance : $13.00

: $13.00 Key Support: $10.50

NOK Price Action: Nokia shares were up 2.99% at $13.29 during premarket trading Friday, according to Benzinga Pro. Over the past month, NOK has gained about 63.5% versus a 9.9% rise in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 102% year-to-date compared to the index’s 4.8% gain.

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