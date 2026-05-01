What's Going On With Plug Power Stock Friday?

Plug Power shares are consolidating. What should traders watch with PLUG?

Plug Power’s Volatile Week: What Investors Need To Know

Bloom's quarter also set a higher bar for the whole complex, with revenue up 130% year over year and product revenue up 208%, numbers traders are using as a benchmark for Plug because "clean power" demand read-throughs often spill into hydrogen-adjacent names.

Plug Power’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

Plug's chart is still tilted higher within its 52-week range, and the stock is trading 7.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 35.8% above its 100-day SMA, which leans bullish for both the short-term and intermediate trend. With price holding that far above these trend lines, pullbacks tend to be read as "cooling off" unless the stock starts losing those averages.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is in a bullish configuration with the MACD line above the signal line, which points to upward momentum still having the edge. In everyday terms, MACD staying on the bullish side often means dips are getting bought faster than rallies are getting sold.

The 12-month gain of 267.50% shows the longer-term tape has been dominated by buyers, even with sharp swings along the way. With the stock well above its 52-week low of 69 cents but still below the 52-week high of $4.58, it's sitting in the upper part of its yearly range without being at the extreme.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall.

: $4.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $2.50 — a round-number area where buyers often try to defend trend.

What Is Plug Power’s Green Hydrogen Strategy?

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation. It's also working toward green hydrogen "highways" across North America and Europe, which ties the story to infrastructure buildout timelines and access to capital.

That matters for the current setup because the stock often trades on clean-power demand signals and peer read-throughs as much as company-specific execution. When a nearby name like Bloom Energy posts strong numbers and raises guidance, it can reset expectations for the whole hydrogen-adjacent basket, at least in the short run.

Plug Power Earnings Preview For May 11

The countdown is on: Plug Power is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $142.36 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

: $142.36 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability-based multiples may be less informative while losses persist)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $3.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

Plug Power Stock Price Movement Today

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were up 0.54% at $3.14 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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