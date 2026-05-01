Roblox Stock Crashes After Earnings As Weak Outlook Weighs On Shares

Roblox stock is testing lower boundaries. Why are RBLX shares at support?

Q1 Highlights

Roblox reported a loss of 35 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 39 cent loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $1.73 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed by roughly 34 million between the first-quarter of 2025 and the first-quarter of 2026, marking a 35% increase to 132 million. User engagement also rose, with total hours spent on the platform jumping 43% year-over-year to 31 billion.

Average monthly unique payers (MUPs) reached 31 million, representing a 52% increase from the prior year.

Bookings advanced 43% year-over-year to $1.7 billion.

"Q1 2026 was another strong quarter of growth. We are continuing to make great strides on the key growth levers that power our vision of a building a human co-experience platform," said David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox.

Guidance

Roblox lowered its fiscal-year 2026 adjusted revenue guidance from between $8.28 billion and $8.55 billion to between $7.33 billion and $7.60 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion.

Roblox sees second quarter adjusted earnings per share of between $1.55 billion and $1.61 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $105.32. Recent analyst moves include:

BTIG : Downgraded to Neutral (May 1)

: Downgraded to Neutral (May 1) Needham: Buy (Lowers Target to $60.00) (May 1)

Moving Averages Point to Bearish Trend Structure

Roblox is trading below the bottom of its 52-week range (with the prior 52-week low at $51.23), which indicates sellers have stayed in control across multiple timeframes. The stock is trading 27.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.7% below its 100-day SMA, a combination that leans bearish for both short-term and intermediate trend pressure.

The moving average structure is also tilted lower, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and a death cross in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which is consistent with a longer-running downtrend regime. When those crossovers are in place, rallies often struggle to hold unless price can reclaim the shorter averages.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to downside momentum still having the edge. In everyday terms, MACD being under its signal line means bearish momentum is still outweighing bullish momentum right now.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 19.91%, which reinforces that the longer-term tape has been trending lower even before Friday's premarket shock. With the 52-week high at $150.59 far above current levels, the chart is still in "repair mode" rather than a confirmed recovery.

Key Resistance : $60.00 — near the 50-day area where rebounds often stall first.

: $60.00 — near the 50-day area where rebounds often stall first. Key Support: $42.00 — a near-term line in the sand after the premarket gap.

Roblox Shares Tumble

RBLX Price Action: At the time of publication, Roblox shares are trading 24.00% lower at $42.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock