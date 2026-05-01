The company delivered 34,085 vehicles in April 2026, up 0.43% from 33,939 units a year earlier, but down 16.97% from 41,053 in March.

Cumulative deliveries reached 1,669,442 as of April 30, up 32.43% from 1,260,675 a year earlier, reflecting continued scale in operations.

New Model Launch

In April, Li Auto also unveiled the all-new Li L9 Livis at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, with an official launch set for May 15.

The model will showcase upgrades across design, chassis, and suspension, range-extending systems, safety, and intelligent features.

Network Expansion

The company continued expanding its retail and service network, operating 511 stores in 160 cities and 550 servicing centers across 223 cities.

Its charging infrastructure also grew to 4,077 supercharging stations with 22,509 charging stalls across China.

LI Stock Technical Analysis: Key Support And Resistance

Li Auto is currently trading 2.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 0.1% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting some short-term weakness. However, it is trading 2.2% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a more favorable intermediate trend.

The stock has declined 27.37% over the past 12 months, reflecting a challenging year for investors. It is currently near the lower end of its 52-week range, with a high of $32.02 and a low of $15.71, suggesting potential for recovery if it can break above key resistance levels.

Key Resistance : $18.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged.

: $18.50 — A level where selling pressure has historically emerged. Key Support: $16.50 — A level that has previously provided buying interest.

Li Auto Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Li Auto is slated to provide its next financial update on May 28, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Down from 13 cents)

: 7 cents (Down from 13 cents) Revenue Estimate : $3.14 billion (Down from $3.57 billion)

: $3.14 billion (Down from $3.57 billion) Valuation: P/E of 112.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $18.82. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Underweight (Raises Target to $15.50) (March 13)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $15.50) (March 13) Jefferies : Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $17.50) (January 23)

: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $17.50) (January 23) Citigroup: Neutral (Lowers Target to $18.50) (January 15)

How Li Auto Ranks On Value, Growth And Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Li Auto, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : 91.27 — Trading at a strong valuation relative to peers.

: 91.27 — Trading at a strong valuation relative to peers. Growth : 39.58 — Indicates moderate growth potential.

: 39.58 — Indicates moderate growth potential. Momentum: 12.82 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Li Auto’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile, with strong value metrics but weak momentum indicators, suggesting a potential value play amid growth challenges.

LI Stock Price Activity: Li Auto shares were down 0.62% at $17.72 premarket session on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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