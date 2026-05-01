SanDisk, Western Digital, Clorox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ:SNDK) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

SanDisk reported quarterly earnings of $23.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $14.43 by 62.23%, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.95 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $4.68 billion by 27.03% and was up from $1.7 billion in the same period last year.

SanDisk is looking for fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $30 to $33, versus the $22.01 analyst estimate, and revenue of $7.75 billion to $8.25 billion, versus the $6.35 billion analyst estimate.

SanDisk shares dipped 5.6% to $1,034.67 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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