QuantumScape Stock Is Climbing Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

QuantumScape Corp (NASDAQ:QS) shares are climbing Thursday afternoon, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session.

The company recently broadened its story beyond EV batteries into new end-markets, such as AI power infrastructure and defense. Here’s what investors need to know.

QuantumScape stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is QS stock surging?

QuantumScape Beats Q1 Estimates, Eagle Line Commences QSC5 Production

QuantumScape last week posted a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share, beating expectations for a loss of 18 cents, and said it has finished installing its Eagle Line facility and started operations to produce QSC5 cells.

The company also reiterated full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $250 million to $275 million and capital expenditures of $40 million to $60 million.

The company said production is expected to ramp in the second quarter to support customer programs, and it flagged potential applications beyond autos, including AI data centers shifting toward 800-volt DC architectures. It also reported its first customer billings from ecosystem partners and noted short interest rose to 88.98 million shares, about 18.2% of float.

Critical Levels To Watch For QS Stock

QuantumScape is still rebuilding its longer-term trend after a deep drawdown from its 52-week high, and the chart is sending mixed signals across timeframes. The stock is trading 7.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.7% below its 100-day SMA, which points to improving short-term demand but a still-damaged intermediate trend.

The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in February (50-day falling below the 200-day) keeps the longer-term backdrop cautious even as price firms. That combination often means rallies can be tradable, but they may face overhead supply until the longer averages flatten and turn.

Momentum is leaning slightly constructive: the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which is consistent with buyers gaining some control in the near term. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means the recent push higher is stronger than the prior downtrend pressure.

Key Resistance : $7.50 — Level where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $7.50 — Level where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $6 — Area where buyers have previously stepped in.

QS Shares Climb Thursday Afternoon

QS Stock Price Activity: QuantumScape shares were up 7.02% at $7.32 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of QuantumScape