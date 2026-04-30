Army Seeks Alternative Protein Sources

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Soldier Center (DEVCOM-SC) published a Sources Sought notice on Wednesday.

The Army aims to identify innovative research on product development for alternative proteins. This initiative seeks to enhance food supply chain resilience.

The notice specifically excludes cell-cultured or insect proteins, focusing on technologies like fermentation.

Q1 Earnings Date Spark Rally

Investor sentiment is also rising following the company’s announcement of its first-quarter 2026 earnings date.

Beyond Meat will report results on May 6. Analysts currently estimate a loss per share of 11 cents.

Quarterly revenue is projected at $58.01 million. Notably, the company has missed EPS estimates for five consecutive quarters.

Short Interest Dynamics

Retail and meme-stock traders are closely watching the high short interest. Short interest recently rose from 141.73 million to 142.14 million shares. This represents 31.09% of the company's float.

Given the average daily volume of 35.87 million shares, shorts would need 3.96 days to cover their positions.

Focus on Domestic Sourcing

The Army's notice emphasizes that domestic sourcing is an “absolute requirement” due to the Berry Amendment.

Beyond Meat currently generates revenue through mainstream grocery and foodservice channels, primarily in the United States.

BYND Stock Price Activity: Beyond Meat shares were up 21.91% at $0.99 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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