Datadog Stock In The Spotlight After Hunterbrook Names Anthropic As Major Client

Benzinga has reached out to Datadog for comment on these findings, which link the company to the creator of the Claude AI models. Here’s what investors need to know.

Datadog stock is trending Thursday. What’s going on with DDOG shares?

Hunterbrook Report Links Anthropic To Massive Eight-Figure Deal

The report alleges that Anthropic is the “AI foundational model company” that signed an “eight-figure annualized” deal first disclosed during Datadog’s fourth-quarter earnings call in February.

Hunterbrook's engineering team reportedly found Datadog's Real User Monitoring software embedded across Claude.ai sessions and its desktop application, with telemetry initialized at a 100% sample rate. This indicates that nearly every consumer session on the chat product is captured by Datadog’s infrastructure.

According to the analysis, Anthropic is consolidating its observability needs, previously managed by a fragmented mix of five or more open-source and in-house tools, onto Datadog's platform.

Per Hunterbrook, since the contract utilizes consumption-based pricing, Datadog's revenue is positioned to scale alongside Anthropic's rapid growth. Anthropic's annualized revenue run rate reportedly reached $30 billion this April.

DDOG Stock Price Action Thursday

DDOG Price Action: Datadog shares briefly spiked when the Hunterbrook report was released. The stock was down 2.07% at $131.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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