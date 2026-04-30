Apple Stock Trades Above Key Levels Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Apple stock is showing upward movement. Why are AAPL shares climbing?

What To Expect From Apple

Wall Street is looking for second-quarter revenue of $109.68 billion, up from $95.36 billion in the same quarter last year. Apple has topped revenue estimates for 12 straight quarters, and the setup suggests analysts expect another strong showing.

On the earnings side, the Street is calling for EPS of $1.94, up from $1.65 a year ago, another metric Apple has beaten consistently.

This quarter carries extra weight because it comes shortly after Apple confirmed that Tim Cook will hand the CEO role to John Ternus in September. Market strategist Jay Woods noted that the leadership change could dominate the conference, especially as investors look for clarity on how Ternus plans to steer Apple's AI strategy.

Woods also pointed out that questions around iPhone demand, services growth and China performance remain front and center heading into the report.

AAPL Trend Is Intact

From a range perspective, Apple is trading in the upper portion of its 52-week band, below the $288.62 high but well above the $193.25 low. It seems more of an "established uptrend" than "recovery attempt." The stock is also 3.3% above its 20-day simple moving average and 3.4% above its 100-day SMA, a combination that signals buyers still control both the short-term and intermediate trend.

The moving-average stack reinforces that view: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. That structure has been in place since the golden cross in September 2025, and price holding above the 200-day SMA keeps the longer-term trend argument intact.

Momentum isn't flashing exhaustion either. MACD remains above its signal line with a positive histogram, typically a sign that pullbacks are being bought rather than sold.

Key Support : $246.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up and stabilize dips.

: $246.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up and stabilize dips. Key Resistance: $276.00 — a nearby ceiling where rallies have recently struggled to push through.

AAPL Shares Climb Thursday

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 1.02% at $272.93 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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