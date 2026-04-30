Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Quanta Services logo on mobile
April 30, 2026 12:49 PM 2 min read

Quanta Services Shares Rally On Record Infrastructure Demand

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported a strong first-quarter beat and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

• Quanta Services stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why is PWR stock breaking out?

Earnings Snapshot

The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.68, exceeding the consensus of $2.06.

Sales of $7.9 billion came above the street view of $7 billion.

The company sees a record backlog of $48.5 billion at quarter’s end, reflecting the strength of the end markets and demand for the portfolio of solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $686.4 million from $503.9 million in the quarter. 

The company generated an operating cash flow of $392 million, and free cash flow stood at $184 million in the quarter.

Management Commentary

Duke Austin, president and CEO added, “At our Investor Day last month, we outlined a clear path to more than doubling our adjusted EPS by 2030, driven by our Compounding Model and our unique positioning at the center of converging utility, generation and large-load markets — which we believe together represent a total addressable market of $2.4 trillion through 2030.”

Outlook

For 2026, Quanta Services raised its revenue outlook from $33.25 billion-$33.75 billion to $34.70 billion-$35.20 billion versus the consensus of $33.435 billion.

Also, the company increased adjusted guidance from $12.65-$13.35 to $13.55-$14.25 versus the street view of $13.09.

For 2026, Quanta Services expects Electric Infrastructure Solutions revenue of $28.2–$28.5 billion, reflecting a $1.35 billion midpoint increase.

Growth is expected to build through the second and third quarters. The company sees third-quarter revenue to be about 20% higher year-over-year before easing seasonally in the fourth quarter.

The Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment is expected to generate $6.5–$6.7 billion in revenue in the year.

PWR Price Action: Quanta Services shares are up 14.59% to $720.47 at publication on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock 

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved