Skillz Stock Is Skyrocketing: What Investors Need To Know

Skillz stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s driving SKLZ stock higher?

What Catalyst Boosted Skillz Stock?

A jury found competitor Papaya Gaming liable in a lawsuit centered on false advertising, and Skillz publicly applauded the verdict while emphasizing its commitment to fair competition and a trusted experience for players and developers.

Skillz framed the win as a platform-integrity moment in a statement last week, pointing to its patented tech that hosts "billions of tournaments" and positioning itself as the home of social competition. Traders treated the verdict as a green light for trust-driven engagement, which can matter directly for monetization and developer interest.

Skillz Technical Levels To Watch

Skillz is pushing back toward the upper end of its 52-week range after a sharp rebound off the March low, which keeps the longer-term recovery narrative in play. The stock is trading 75.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 85.5% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which points to upside momentum staying in force. In everyday terms, that "above the signal line" posture means recent price action is still skewing stronger than its recent baseline.

The 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA following the death cross in December 2025, which is a reminder the stock is still repairing prior longer-term damage. Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 44.92%, indicating the bigger trend has improved even if it's not fully "reset" to a clean long-term uptrend.

Key Resistance : $9.00 — an area where rallies have recently struggled to push through.

: $9.00 — an area where rallies have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $6.50 — a zone where buyers have tended to step in on pullbacks.

What Is Skillz’s Business Model?

Skillz is a two-sided mobile gaming platform that connects developers with competitive players, with features like player matching, cross-platform support, analytics, and tools to monetize through competitions. It also operates Aarki, a performance marketing platform that helps advertisers acquire and monetize users across mobile and connected TV.

Most revenue comes from the core Skillz segment, and the U.S. is its key geography, so platform trust and fair-play perception matter for both player engagement and developer participation. That's why a legal win tied to false advertising and "platform integrity" can quickly become a sentiment catalyst for the stock.

SKLZ Shares Surge Thursday Afternoon

SKLZ Stock Price Activity: Skillz shares were up 29.24% at $7.47 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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