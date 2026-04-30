Lucid Stock Bounces From All-Time Lows: What's Going On?

- Lucid Group stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling LCID momentum?
Navigating Lucid’s Financing Package, Dilution Risks
Lucid's robotaxi narrative still hinges on Uber's disclosed 11.52% ownership stake, its total commitment rising to $500 million and the stated plan to purchase at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles for a global robotaxi platform. Traders are treating that 35,000-vehicle headline as longer-dated potential demand while the $300 million offering is the immediate overhang.
Critical Levels To Watch For LCID
Lucid is pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range after setting a fresh 52-week low in April, which keeps the longer-term chart leaning toward sellers. The stock is trading 22.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 40.5% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to weak short-term traction and a damaged intermediate trend.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 24.21, which is firmly oversold and shows selling pressure has become stretched. RSI at 24.21 lines up with "capitulation-like" momentum where sharp bounces can happen, even if the bigger trend hasn't healed.
Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 75.88%, which matches the bearish moving-average stack (20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA). That kind of alignment typically means rallies face overhead supply until price can reclaim key averages.
- Key Resistance: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall.
- Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to slow selloffs.
Lucid Group Earnings Preview For May 5
The countdown is on: Lucid Group is set to report earnings on May 5.
- EPS Estimate: $-2.30 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $381.77 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)
- Valuation: P/E ratio not available (loss-making profile limits traditional P/E usefulness)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:
- TD Cowen: Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15)
- Baird: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15)
- Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)
Lucid Shares Rise Thursday
LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 4.69% at $6.02 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image: Courtesy of Lucid
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