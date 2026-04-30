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AST SpaceMobile logo with colorful graph background
April 30, 2026 11:26 AM 3 min read

AST SpaceMobile Shares Rebound: What's Happening Today?

CEO Abel Avellan's “All-or-Nothing” Pay

Mixed Results And Revenue Gaps

Other performance areas saw only partial success. A goal regarding satellite connectivity standards earned a 75% payout, meaning the technology is working but hasn’t yet met every internal requirement.

On the financial side, AST SpaceMobile reported $70.9 million in revenue, which narrowly missed its $75 million target and resulted in a 95% payout for that category.

Ultimately, these disclosures show that while the CEO is fully committed to the company’s success, the path to a full payday remains blocked by missed orbital deadlines.

ASTS Critical Levels To Watch

ASTS is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range ($22.07 to $129.89), which fits a stock that's been in a correction phase after earlier strength. At $73.01, the stock is trading 14.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17.8% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward sellers controlling the short-to-intermediate trend.

The moving average picture is mixed: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (a bearish near-term alignment), but the golden cross from June 2025 (50-day SMA over the 200-day SMA) still reflects a longer-term uptrend that hasn't fully broken. The stock is also trading about 0.7% below its 200-day SMA, which signals the long-term trend is being tested right at a key line many investors watch.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line below the signal line with a negative histogram, which keeps downside momentum in control for now. In everyday terms, MACD being below its signal line usually means rallies are having trouble sticking.

  • Key Resistance: $84.00 — an area where rebounds have recently stalled.
  • Key Support: $72.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up.

ASTS Stock Climbs Thursday

ASTS Stock Price Activity: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 4.45% at $72.94 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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