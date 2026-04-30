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April 30, 2026 11:07 AM 2 min read

BlackSky Stock Pops On $30M Defense Contract Win

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares are trading higher after the company won a nearly $30 million, one-year assured contract from an international defense customer. 

$30 Million Defense Contract Win

The company said the customer scaled rapidly from an initial six-figure Early Access pilot program to a full subscription deal in less than six months to meet an accelerated need for real-time space-based tactical ISR capabilities.

The contract follows the company's expansion of its Gen-3 very high-resolution imagery services after commissioning its fourth next-generation satellite.

BlackSky said the Assured subscription provides prioritized tasking, guaranteed collection and rapid delivery timelines for military and intelligence operations. The company noted that the offering is designed to support mission-critical needs with reliable and secure access to data.

Under the agreement, BlackSky will deliver 35-centimeter Gen-3 imagery through its Spectra platform, enabling customers to access and task imagery products, including daytime, nighttime, stereo and burst collections, along with AI-enabled detection analytics.

The company said the contract demonstrates its ability to integrate new satellite capacity into customer operations quickly, noting that general availability of Gen-3 imaging services was achieved less than one week after launching its fourth Gen-3 satellite.

BlackSky added that growing adoption of its Gen-3 services reflects increasing demand from international customers, with pilot programs transitioning into long-term subscription agreements.

BlackSky Shares Edge Higher

BKSY Price Action: At the time of publication, BlackSky shares are trading 10.45% higher at $34.97, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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