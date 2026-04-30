Plug Power Stock Is Sliding: What's Driving The Pullback?

Plug Power shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s behind PLUG decline?

What Sparked Plug Power’s Recent Price Movement?

Bloom's revenue also marked a 130% year-over-year increase, and management pointed to a 208% surge in product revenue, momentum that became a benchmark for Plug because traders often treat any "clean power" demand signal as a read-through to hydrogen-adjacent names.

Critical Levels To Watch For Plug Power Stock

Plug's chart still reflects a strong uptrend within its 52-week range, but Thursday's slide fits the profile of a momentum name cooling off after a sharp run. The stock is trading 7.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 33.6% above its 100-day SMA, which indicates the short- and intermediate-term trend remains pointed higher even after today's hit.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 70.76, which is in overbought territory and often lines up with choppier trading or pullbacks. RSI at 70.76 shows buyers have been in control lately, but it also means the stock can be more sensitive to any disappointment.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near the upper end of the past year's range where rallies can stall.

: $4.50 — near the upper end of the past year's range where rallies can stall. Key Support: $2.50 — a round-number area near the 50-day SMA zone where buyers may defend trend.

What Is Plug Power’s Business Model?

Plug Power is trying to build an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem—production, storage, delivery and energy generation—so its story tends to trade on "theme" momentum as much as company execution.

The company's plan to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe also ties its outlook to infrastructure buildout timelines and capital availability.

Plug Power Earnings Preview: May 11 Expectations

The countdown is on: Plug Power is set to report earnings on May 11.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from a loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $142.36 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

: $142.36 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided (profitability-based multiples may be less informative while losses persist)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $3.08. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29)

: Buy (Raises Target to $3.50) (April 29) Susquehanna : Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $2.75) (April 9) Jefferies: Hold (Lowers Target to $1.80) (March 9)

PLUG Shares Slide Thursday Morning

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were down 7.62% at $3.16 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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