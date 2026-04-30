Nio Stock Falls Thursday: What's Going On?

NIO stock is taking a hit today. Why is NIO stock falling?

NIO's 900V Shift: A Milestone For 2026 Execution

Nio is pivoting from 400V systems to a 900V high-voltage architecture, with 900V-equipped models expected to debut at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show, giving investors a clearer checkpoint for execution.

The company is also expanding its chip-supply partnership with ON Semiconductor, using onsemi's EliteSiC technology to target better energy management and faster charging.

The stock is also getting fresh attention for execution-focused EV upgrades tied to measurable gains in drivetrain efficiency and system output, but Thursday's tape shows traders taking a more cautious stance after the recent run. That dynamic can show up as profit-taking even when the longer product roadmap stays intact.

NIO Stock: Key Levels To Watch

Nio is still holding the upper half of its 52-week range ($3.34 to $8.02), which keeps the longer recovery attempt in play even with Thursday's dip. At $6.15, the stock is trading 3.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.1% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that hints at short-term cooling inside a still-improving intermediate trend.

The moving average setup remains constructive: the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the golden cross in April (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) often keeps "buy-the-dip" interest alive on pullbacks. At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which lines up with upside momentum easing after the prior push.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 52.59%, which shows the bigger trend has been higher even though the path has been volatile. With a recent swing high in April and a swing low in March, traders often watch whether pullbacks stay orderly or start breaking prior support zones.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — where recent rallies have struggled to push through.

: $7.00 — where recent rallies have struggled to push through. Key Support: $6.50 — an area buyers may try to defend if weakness continues.

What Is NIO And Its Market Position?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, and it tries to stand out with battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies.

Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs, and it sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025, about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. That's why the 900V platform push matters: it's a concrete way to compete on real-world charging speed, efficiency and performance, not just branding.

NIO Stock Price Movement on Thursday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 3.13% at $6.19 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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