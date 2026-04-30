Why SanDisk Stock Is Climbing On Thursday?

Analyst Notes Strengthening NAND Market

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson highlighted a bullish outlook for the memory sector in a Wednesday note. Bryson set a price target of $1,200 for SNDK. He noted the company is “successful in lifting pricing at a faster rate than the broader industry.”

Pricing Beats Initial Guidance

Earlier guidance suggested a 55% pricing increase for the quarter. However, analysts now forecast a 65% uplift. Bryson noted that some industry checks suggest even higher gains. This trend is expected to push gross margins to approximately 67%.

Sentiment Lifted by Sector Peers

Short Interest Creates Squeeze Potential

Short interest recently jumped from 8.06 million to 9.75 million shares. This represents 10.33% of the float. With high trading volume, any positive surprise on Thursday could trigger a rapid short squeeze.

SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 2.43% at $1090.02 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1102.99, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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