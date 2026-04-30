Why SanDisk Stock Is Climbing On Thursday?

Analyst Notes Strengthening NAND Market
Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson highlighted a bullish outlook for the memory sector in a Wednesday note. Bryson set a price target of $1,200 for SNDK. He noted the company is “successful in lifting pricing at a faster rate than the broader industry.”
Pricing Beats Initial Guidance
Earlier guidance suggested a 55% pricing increase for the quarter. However, analysts now forecast a 65% uplift. Bryson noted that some industry checks suggest even higher gains. This trend is expected to push gross margins to approximately 67%.
Sentiment Lifted by Sector Peers
Short Interest Creates Squeeze Potential
Short interest recently jumped from 8.06 million to 9.75 million shares. This represents 10.33% of the float. With high trading volume, any positive surprise on Thursday could trigger a rapid short squeeze.
SNDK Stock Price Activity: SanDisk shares were up 2.43% at $1090.02 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $1102.99, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: jejim from Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.